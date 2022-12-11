70,726 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 8.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,387,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

