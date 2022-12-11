70,726 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 8.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,387,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FOX Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
Featured Articles
