Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HEICO Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $157.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at HEICO
In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.
HEICO Profile
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEICO (HEI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.