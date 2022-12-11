Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $157.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at HEICO

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

