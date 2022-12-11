Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.