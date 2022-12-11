Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,398 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,280,268 shares of company stock worth $15,620,140. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

