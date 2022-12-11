Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 150,738 Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $70,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $304,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $137.02.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.45 million. Analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

