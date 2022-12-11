MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,086 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 161.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $492.55 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $634.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $463.91 and a 200-day moving average of $452.38.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.56.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.