Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,954 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,279,000 after acquiring an additional 219,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,993,000 after purchasing an additional 104,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.07.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

