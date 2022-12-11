Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 36,596 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,596 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth $46,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

onsemi Stock Down 2.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

ON stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

