Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,704 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $185.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.33 and its 200 day moving average is $171.21. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CDW Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.