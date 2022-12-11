Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,899 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 310,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $164.47. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

