Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 145.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.3 %

SCCO opened at $60.67 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.