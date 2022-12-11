Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Clarivate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

