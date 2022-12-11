Wahed Invest LLC Acquires Shares of 1,462 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDAY. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $64.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,010. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

