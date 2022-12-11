Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

