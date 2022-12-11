Wahed Invest LLC Invests $64,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of News by 56.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,225,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after buying an additional 440,285 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of News by 11.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 616,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 62,004 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of News by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after buying an additional 12,921,681 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 572,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of News by 16.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.28.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

