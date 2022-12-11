Wahed Invest LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after acquiring an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,559,000 after buying an additional 155,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after buying an additional 1,366,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after buying an additional 766,974 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

