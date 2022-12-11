Wahed Invest LLC Invests $49,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 456.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,145 shares of company stock worth $141,461 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.32.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.