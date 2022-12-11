Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 691 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UHS opened at $127.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average of $108.56. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

