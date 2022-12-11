Wahed Invest LLC Buys Shares of 1,868 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,744,000 after acquiring an additional 647,803 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 481,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 727.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 325,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 286,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,469,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,283,000 after acquiring an additional 222,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS opened at $44.60 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

