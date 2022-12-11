Wahed Invest LLC Invests $63,000 in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 2.2% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.45. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $140.77.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IAC to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

