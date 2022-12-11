Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $259,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 14.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $113.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

