Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE opened at $117.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average of $122.65. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.69.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

