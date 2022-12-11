Css LLC Il Has $435,000 Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Css LLC Il reduced its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 136,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 664,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 52,381 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter.

RMGCU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

