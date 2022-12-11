Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 181 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $158.53 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

