Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 3,057 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $199,606,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $191,981,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,632.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,687,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,585,000 after buying an additional 3,676,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.