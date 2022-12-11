Css LLC Il Trims Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Css LLC Il trimmed its stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,598,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 887.7% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 460,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,655,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,178,000 after buying an additional 428,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,600,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after buying an additional 372,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,239,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.02%.

ONL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Orion Office REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

