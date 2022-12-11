Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

