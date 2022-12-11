Creative Planning Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after acquiring an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group stock opened at $178.83 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

