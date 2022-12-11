Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.