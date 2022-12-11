3,027 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $87.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

