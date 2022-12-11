DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3,795.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,598 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DAL opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.27 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

