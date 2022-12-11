634 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 412.4% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,389,000 after purchasing an additional 473,004 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $37,767,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lear by 49.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,811,000 after acquiring an additional 215,471 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $769,779.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,114 shares of company stock worth $6,040,402. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

LEA opened at $130.39 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.93.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.79%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

