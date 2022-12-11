Wahed Invest LLC Buys New Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2,323.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 138,580 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 403.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 619,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,505,000 after acquiring an additional 163,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $60.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

