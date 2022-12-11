Wahed Invest LLC Invests $85,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after acquiring an additional 184,060 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after acquiring an additional 729,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,392,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,860,000 after acquiring an additional 208,735 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $40.47 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

