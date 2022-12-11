Wahed Invest LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Rollins by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,895,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rollins Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.62. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $43.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.55 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

