Wahed Invest LLC Purchases Shares of 701 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

Shares of BURL opened at $194.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $295.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

