Wahed Invest LLC Invests $88,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.50 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

