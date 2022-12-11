Wahed Invest LLC Takes $96,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

