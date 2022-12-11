Wahed Invest LLC Buys Shares of 2,709 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after buying an additional 1,652,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

