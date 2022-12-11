Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

