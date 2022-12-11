Wahed Invest LLC Invests $98,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 469,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 140,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,016,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after buying an additional 73,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,797 shares of company stock worth $1,582,640 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

