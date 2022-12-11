Wahed Invest LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AAP shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $145.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.88 and its 200 day moving average is $176.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.72 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.