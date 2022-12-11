Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $860,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vistra by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,114,000 after buying an additional 555,295 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 176,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,678,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after buying an additional 567,407 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Up 1.1 %

VST stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.84%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

