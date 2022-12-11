1,831 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,728,000 after purchasing an additional 274,043 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 94,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of REG opened at $65.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.