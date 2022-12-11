Wahed Invest LLC Acquires Shares of 1,911 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 121.9% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $2,444,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $108.41 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $111.19. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

