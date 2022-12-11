Wahed Invest LLC Purchases New Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Henry Schein by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $81.20 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

