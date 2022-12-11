Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

NYSE TFX opened at $247.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average is $235.24. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

