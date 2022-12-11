Wahed Invest LLC Invests $143,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $154.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $156.78. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

