1,497 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Bunge by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

BG opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.15. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

