Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 35.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.38. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

